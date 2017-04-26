Who Gained The Most From Spring Practice

Photo Credit: Mason Burgin/RTI

Spring wrapped up on Saturday with a weather-shortened Orange and White Game that marked the 15th and final practice session for the Vols.

With plenty of new coaches, open spots on the depth chart and an overall new-look team coming in 2017, spring was a big opportunity for players and coaches to make some kind of statement as the Vols head into the summer.

Earlier this week we took a look at some winners and losers from the Orange and White Game itself, and here’s a look at some of the overall winners from the entire spring.

