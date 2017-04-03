White House, Republicans trying to revive Obamacare repeal in new talks

iStock/Thinkstock(WASHINGTON) — Republicans on Capitol Hill are in active discussions with the White House to resuscitate the Obamacare repeal effort after being forced to pull their first attempt at a bill — the American Health Care Act — from the House floor nearly two weeks ago over a lack of support.

After Sen. Rand Paul, R-Kentucky, played golf last weekend with President Donald Trump and Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney — with the group spending hours discussing health care, according to Paul — several House Republicans met with top administration officials at the White House Monday to discuss potential changes to the health care bill.

The meeting came as Paul met with members of the House Freedom Caucus, whose members largely refused to back the initial bill nearly two weeks ago.

“The sense I got from the House Freedom Caucus is that they’re still open to discussion, they still want to have good communications with everyone on it, and they’re still trying to find a middle ground,” he said.

Those at the White House included leaders of the centrist Tuesday Group and Rep. Greg Walden, the chairman of the House Energy and Commerce Committee, which helped draft the health care bill. …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Health