White House Defends Meryl Streep’s Golden Globes Speech as “Thoughtful” and “Carefully Considered”

NBC/Paul Drinkwater(WASHINGTON D.C.) — While President-elect Donald Trump took issue with Meryl Streep’s criticism of him in her Golden Globes speech, the White House is now defending the actress’ comments.

“She clearly was delivering a thoughtful, carefully considered message that she believes in deeply,” White House Press Secretary Josh Earnest said in Monday’s press briefing. “And it seemed to me to be a fairly straightforward exercise of her First Amendment rights as a citizen of the United States.”

During her speech, Streep singled out “one performance this year that stunned me…it sank its hook in my heart not because it was good…but it was effective, and it did its job. It made its intended audience laugh and show their teeth.” She was referring to then-candidate Donald Trump’s imitation of a disabled reporter, though she didn’t say Trump’s name.

She then went on to say that when powerful people humiliate others, “It filters down into everybody’s life because it kind of gives permission for other people to do the same thing. Disrespect invites disrespect. Violence incites violence.”

When a reporter followed up to note that President Obama has been measured and cautious in his criticisms of the president-elect since the election, Earnest

