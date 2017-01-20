White County’s Caylee Tollison Is A Dream Big Scholar

White County High School’s Senior Caylee Tollison has been selected as one of the Lite Rock 95.9/106-9 Kicks Country Dream Big Scholars for the month of January.

The award, presented by the Tennessee Credit Union, honors outstanding work in the classroom, leadership in school groups, and organization, achievement in extracurricular activities as well as work in the community. One student from a high school across the Upper Cumberland wins the award each month.

Tollison has achieved some outstanding academic achievements, such as being nominated for the Congress of Future Medical Leaders. Tollison was also chosen to be a member of two different honor societies, The Society of Torch & Laurel and National Society of High Scholars. This December, Tollison and her fellow senior cheerleaders traveled to Disney World in Florida and cheer.

In addition to Tollison’s academic success, she is a member of several clubs such as: BETA club, interact club, student council, young life, and HOSA (Health Occupations Students of America). Tollison is also a member of the cheerleading team.

Once Tollison graduates high school, she plans to attend Yale University and become a neurosurgeon to help brain injury victims.

Lite Rock 95.9 Morning Show Host Sheila Scruggs visited White County High School a couple of months ago and presented Tollison with a plaque. Tollison will join other Dream Big Scholars from the 2016-2017 academic year at a spring banquet where she could win a $1,500 college scholarship, or one of two smaller scholarships.

106-9 Kicks Country and Lite Rock 95.9 joined forces with The Tennessee Credit Union in 2014 to encourage rising seniors who want to Dream Big. Parents, teachers, and local residents nominate graduating seniors for the award.

The Tennessee Credit Union has offices in middle and east Tennessee, including 1281 South Walnut Avenue in Cookeville. For 65 years, The Tennessee Credit Union has been helping members achieve their financial goals with products and services designed to exceed their expectations. To nominate a student to become a Dream Big Scholar, visit 1069KicksCountry.com or LiteRock959.com.