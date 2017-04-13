White County’s Bryan Scott Is A Dream Big Scholar

White County High School’s Bryan Scott has been selected as the Lite Rock 95.9/106-9 Kicks Country Dream Big Scholar for April.

The award honors outstanding work in the classroom, leadership in school groups, and organization, achievement in extracurricular activities as well as work in the community. One student from a high school across the Upper Cumberland wins the award each month.

Scott is active in Tennessee Scholars in which he helps the community with different volunteer opportunities. He is also active in archery and TSA.

Scott is a top shooter for his archery team, helping them win two state championships. He devotes many hours to his clubs and classes, and even helps those in his classes to better understand the material.

Scott is really interested in going to MTSU, because he is interested in space and aerospace. He also has aspirations to become a pilot and maybe one day work for NASA.

Lite Rock 95.9 Morning Show Host Sheila Scruggs visited White County High School and presented Scott with a plaque. Scott will join other Dream Big Scholars from the 2016-2017 academic year at a spring banquet where she could win a $1,500 college scholarship, or one of two smaller scholarships.

106-9 Kicks Country and Lite Rock 95.9 joined forces with The Tennessee Credit Union in 2014 to encourage rising seniors who want to Dream Big. Parents, teachers, and local residents nominate graduating seniors for the award.

The Tennessee Credit Union has offices in middle and east Tennessee, including 1281 South Walnut Avenue in Cookeville. For 65 years, The Tennessee Credit Union has been helping members achieve their financial goals with products and services designed to exceed their expectations. To nominate a student to become a Dream Big Scholar, visit 1069 Kicks Country Dot Com or Lite Rock 959 Dot Com.