Which Grammy Does Maren Morris Want Most? The Answer Will Surprise You

ABC/Image Group LA Maren Morris has the distinction of being the most-nominated country artist going into this year’s Grammys. With recognition in the Best Country Solo Performance, Best Country Song and Best Country Album categories, as well a spot among the all-genre Best New Artist contenders, you might be surprised at which trophy would actually mean the most to Maren.

“I think the album one is probably the nomination I’m most excited about,” she reveals, “just because I am a new artist and I’m in that category with a lot of heavyweights. And it’s a body of work being represented and voted on, so I feel really honored…”

Considering that Maren is competing against the likes of Loretta Lynn and her recent tourmate Keith Urban, it’s easy to see what the “My Church” hitmaker means.

The Best Country Album nomination for Hero also backs up one of Maren’s beliefs.

“I feel like I don’t agree with the consensus that people don’t listen to records anymore,” the Texas native says. “I think they’re listening to records more now than ever. And yeah — it shows that people still listen to full bodies of work, which is nice,” she adds.