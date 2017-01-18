Where Vol Commits Finished in Final Recruiting Rankings

National Signing Day is almost here, and that means it’s time for recruiting services to wrap up their work on the 2017 recruiting cycle. 247Sports put out their final rankings today, and several Vols finished inside their top 247 prospects in the nation.

A couple Vols, such as running back Ty Chandler and linebacker Will Ignont, moved down a few spots in the final 247Sports rankings. Others, such as wide receiver Jordan Murphy, rose in the rankings.

All in all, Tennessee currently has six players in the top 247 recruits in the nation according to 247Sports. Here’s where each current Vol finished in the rankings:

Trey Smith – 5th overall

Smith is easily Tennessee’s highest-rated recruit, and 247Sports placed him No. 5 overall in their final rankings of the 2017 class. Smith is the No. 3 offensive tackle in the class and the highest-rated player in the state of Tennessee. Smith is already on campus as an early enrollee.

Ty Chandler – 79th overall

The Vols' lone pure running back in the class so far, Ty Chandler dropped a few spots from his previous ranking of 60th overall in the 2017 class. He's still Tennessee's second-highest rated recruit and the fifth-best running back and player in

