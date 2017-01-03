Where the Vols’ Offense Goes after Kamara and Malone’s Departures

Photo Credit: Mason Burgin/RTI

Now that wide receiver Josh Malone has made it official and declared for the upcoming NFL draft, the Vols will be without three of their top offensive weapons heading into the 2017 season. Josh Malone joins running back Alvin Kamara as two Tennessee junior offensive players to forego their senior seasons as Vols, and senior quarterback Josh Dobbs will be graduating and also won’t be part of the team next season.

Throw in the departure of offensive coordinator Mike DeBord, and Tennessee’s offense will have a very different makeup next year than they did this season.

The quarterback battle between Quinten Dormady and Jarrett Guarantano will get the majority of the attention this offseason, but running back and wide receiver will also see a shakeup with Kamara and Malone going to the NFL. And their production won’t be easy to replicate even with talented young players stepping up to replace them.

Alvin Kamara was a dynamic play-maker at running back for the Vols in his two seasons at Tennessee. Kamara totaled 1,294 rushing yards and 16 scores on just 210 carries while also hauling in 74 receptions for 683 yards and seven scores. Kamara also returned a punt for …read more

Source:: Rocky Top Insider