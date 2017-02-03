Where Former Vol Commits Landed in 2017 Recruiting Cycle

Tennessee brought in 27 signees in their 2017 recruiting class, but the story of how they got there was an interesting one. Throughout the process of bringing in the 27 signees they ended up with, the Vols had to shuffle around their recruiting class thanks to a whopping 13 decommitments over the last year and a half.

The 13 players who were once committed to Tennessee and went elsewhere were the most in a single class in the Butch Jones era. Jones’ first full class, the 2014 class, saw eight players decommit throughout the recruiting cycle. The 2015 class had just five decommitments, and the 2016 class saw 11 players decommit (with Jonathan Kongbo eventually coming back to the Vols and signing with them).

Of the 13 players who moved on from the Vols’ 2017 class, two were rated as five-stars, three as four-stars, and eight as three-stars according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. The majority of those 13 players, oddly enough, ended up at ACC schools. Eight of Tennessee’s 13 decommitments signed with ACC teams on National Signing Day. Others, meanwhile, landed in some surprising locations.

Source:: Rocky Top Insider