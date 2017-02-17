“When Someone Stops Loving You”: Little Big Town offers heartbreak from “The Breaker”

ABC/Image Group LA With less than a week to go before the release of their new album, The Breaker, Little Big Town is taking fans inside the studio for a sneak peek at one of their new tunes.

You can sample the band’s black-and-white clip of the Jimi–Westbrook-fueled ballad, “When Someone Stops Loving You,” on social media. You can also check out the full version of the song in an audio-only post on YouTube, or download it via the usual digital outlets.

The eighth studio album from the foursome is due next Friday, the same day the band kicks off their Little Big Town at the Mother Church residency at Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium.

The Breaker‘s Taylor–Swift-penned lead single, “Better Man,” is poised to be #1 at that time.

Source:: ABC News Radio Country