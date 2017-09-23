When a Win Feel Like a Loss: Tennessee vs. UMass

Photo Credit: Will Boling/RTI

The Vols have won some unimpressive contests under Butch Jones.

Jones’ first year in 2013 saw Tennessee struggle to defeat South Alabama 31-24. But that game can be written off more than the others because of the sad state of affairs the Tennessee football program was in when Jones first took over.

In 2014, the Vols looked less than stellar against Arkansas State in a 34-19 win, and they gutted out a win against SEC foe Vanderbilt 24-17 in the final game of the season to get bowl eligible. But at least the Vanderbilt game had something on the line for both teams, and it was an SEC game.

The 2015 team went sleepwalking against North Texas late in the season en route to a 24-0 victory over the Mean Green. And that game was infamous for the official North Texas Twitter handle trolling Tennessee’s field conditions. But that’s about all that was memorable in that game.

Tennessee also struggled to beat Missouri that season, 19-8. But, once again, that was an SEC game. And just like Vanderbilt in 2014, it was a road game too. Not an excuse per se, but it helps explain a little more the ugliness of …read more

Source:: Rocky Top Insider