What’s next for transgender teen Gavin Grimm’s case the Supreme Court will not hear

iStock/Thinkstock(WASHINGTON) — After the Supreme Court said it will not hear the case of transgender teen Gavin Grimm, who is seeking permission to use school restrooms that corresponds to his gender identity, the next step is back to Virginia.

The Court’s order sends the case back to the 4th Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond, in light of a guidance document issued by the Department of Education and Department of Justice in February, prompted by the Trump administration. That document withdrew earlier Obama administration guidance that schools were required to provide students access to sex-segregated facilities, consistent with their gender identity, to receive federal funds.

Josh Block, one of Grimm’s attorneys, said the Court’s decision “holds transgender kids in limbo for one or two more years.”

Transgender advocates expressed disappointment with their decision.

“It is regrettable that the issue of equality for transgender Americans will not be heard by the highest court of the land,” Mara Keisling, Executive Director of The National Center for Transgender Equality, said in a statement. “We are, however, confident that the Court of Appeals will again conclude —- as most courts have —- that gender discrimination laws like Title IX protect transgender students and forbid schools from singling them …read more

