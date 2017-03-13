“What’s a Yoot?” ‘My Cousin Vinny’ turns 25

L-R: Ralph Macchio, Mitchell Whitfield and Joe Pesci in “My Cousin Vinny”; 20th Century Fox/Getty Images(NEW YORK) — 25 years ago today, two “yoots” were put on trial for a murder they didn’t commit, and were saved by their lawyer cousin. Yes, it’s the 25th anniversary of My Cousin Vinny.

The 1992 film starred Joe Pesci as Vincent LaGuardia Gambini, an inexperienced Brooklyn, NY lawyer who travels to a small Alabama town to defend his younger cousin, played by Ralph Macchio, and his friend against murder charges. Marisa Tomei played Vincent’s automotive expert fiancee, Mona Lisa Vito.

Most of the film’s comedy comes from the contrast between tough New Yorkers and small-town Southerners, the latter epitomized by the presiding judge and the prosecutor, played by the late Fred Gwynne and Lane Smith, respectively. In one memorable scene, Vinny’s Brooklyn accent confuses the judge when Vinny refers to the defendants as “the two yoots,” instead of “youths.”

Tomei, a relative newcomer, won the Best Supporting Actress Oscar for her role, which required her to spout arcane technical automotive details as Vinny’s expert witness. It’s her testimony …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Entertainment