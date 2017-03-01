What to know about Pompe disease and treatments highlighted in Trump’s address to Congress

ABC News(NEW YORK) — President Donald Trump’s first address to a joint session of Congress happened to fall on Rare Disease Day — a fact he highlighted by recognizing one of his invited guests, Megan Crowley, a 20-year-old college student with a rare genetic disorder called Pompe disease.

After spotlighting Crowley, the president announced his intention to reduce “restraints” at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in order to speed up the drug approval process for diseases like Pompe.

“If we slash the restraints, not just at the FDA, but across our Government, then we will be blessed with far more miracles like Megan’s,” he said.

Here’s a look at Pompe disease and the drugs approved to treat it through the current FDA drug approval process.

What is Pompe Disease

The disease is a rare genetic disorder where the body is unable to make an enzyme that breaks down a specific, complex sugar called glycogen. As a result, an abnormal amount of the sugar accumulates, especially affecting muscle cells. The disease affects approximately 1 in every 40,000 people in the U.S., according to the National Institutes of Health (NIH)

There are three types of Pompe disease: classic infantile-onset, non-classic infantile-onset and late-onset.

Classic infantile-onset Pompe …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Health