What to Know About Influenza Before Peak Flu Season

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Influenza activity is on the rise across the U.S., with 10 states already reporting high levels of flu activity, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

While getting the flu doesn’t usually inspire dread among the otherwise healthy, the virus can have serious consequences for the frail. Every year, millions of people will be sickened by the seasonal flu and thousands in the U.S. will die from it.

As flu season reaches its peak in the next few weeks to months, here are a few things to keep in mind about the virus.

When Does Flu Season Peak?

While the spread of influenza can be unpredictable, generally season flu season peaks sometime between December and February, though it has been reported as late as May, according to the CDC.

“Flu varies, it’s fickle sometimes it starts earlier sometimes it’s later,” said Dr. William Schaffner, an infectious disease expert at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

During a 34-year study period, the CDC found that in flu activity generally peaked more often in February than other months. This year, public health experts believe the worst of the flu season has yet to arrive, Schaffner said.

“It should peak sometime in February and …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Health