What to know about FDA’s warning on breast implant risks, rare cancer

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — A warning by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has raised new concern about breast implants risks and the possibility of developing a rare form of cancer called anaplastic large cell lymphoma, or ALCL.

Here’s the key information about the new warning:

When did the FDA first discover the link?

The FDA first noticed a possible association between breast implants and ALCL, a rare type of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, in 2011.

“Women considering breast implants should be aware of the very small, but increased risk of developing ALCL and discuss it with a physician,” Dr. Binita Ashar, a physician and FDA scientist studying these cancer cases, said in a statement on the FDA website in 2011.

Ashar said, at the time, that most women were diagnosed with cancer years after surgery when they noticed changes in the look and feel of the area around the breast implant. They did not have enough cases then to determine a certain connection.

After further research, the FDA announced Tuesday that, in rare cases, they believe breast implants can lead to the development of ALCL.



How many women have been affected?

The risk of ALCL remains rare even in women with breast implants. The FDA so far has found …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Health