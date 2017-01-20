What the Hell: With One Show in the Books, Dierks Bentley Extends His Tour

ABC/Todd WawrychukWith one show under his belt on the 2017 What the Hell Tour, Dierks Bentley has moved ahead with mapping out his summer. The “Black” hitmaker opened the trek Thursday night to a sold-out crowd in Dayton, Ohio, with Cole Swindell and Jon Pardi opening, and has just added more dates.

“The show [Thursday] night — and even just being with Cole and Pardi hanging off stage the last few days — has me so pumped for the rest of this year,” Dierks says. “There’s not a cooler feeling in the world than the love that country music fans pour out every night when you’re laying it all out on the stage.”

“They are having the time of their lives, and we’re just getting lost in it together,” he adds. “The guys and I are never going to forget this tour and these fans and all the people helping us live out our dreams every night.”

You can get a little taste of the What the Hell Tour in a new video just posted to YouTube.

Here are the additional cities added to the summer leg of Dierks’ trek, with select dates going on sale January 27 as part of Live …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Country