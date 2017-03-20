What Position Will be the Strength for the Vols in 2017?

The Vols’ defensive line was arguably the biggest position of strength for the team in 2016. The quarterback will always affect the outcome of a game more than any other position on average, but when it comes to an actual unit made up of several players, the defensive line came up big for the Vols last year.

Injuries racked the linebacking corps and offensive line, the stable of running backs was in turmoil for several weeks in the middle of the season before finally settling on a rotation, the receiving corps was top heavy, and the secondary struggled all season. Injuries hit the defensive line as well, but that unit performed above and beyond their calling, especially from the defensive end position.

But now with Derek Barnett and Corey Vereen gone and injury concerns plaguing Shy Tuttle and Kahlil McKenzie, what position will be the Vols’ strength in 2017?

As I wrote this weekend, the Vols have lost a lot of experience from last season and will be replacing many starters across the board. That youth won’t excuse any failures the Vols may have in the season, but the drop-off in experience is still a fact the team will be dealing with. …read more

Source:: Rocky Top Insider