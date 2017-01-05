What Did Carrie Fisher Think About Her Latest “Star Wars” Cameo?

Lucasfilm – 2016(LOS ANGELES) (SPOILER ALERT) Carrie Fisher took on the mantle of Princess-turned-General Leia in 2015 when she was featured in The Force Awakens, the latest movie in the Star Wars canon franchise.

And late last year, Fisher came back to the galaxy far, far away in a different way.

In Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Lucasfilm’s first standalone movie set in the era of A New Hope, the tech and visual teams working on the film were able to recreate not only villain Grand Moff Tarkin, since Peter Cushing has long since passed away, but a youthful Princess Leia for a crucial scene.

The young Leia cameo makes sense, because Rogue One leads into the first Star Wars and focuses on how the rebels got the plans for the Death Star. If you recall, Leia puts the plans in R2-D2 to try and get them to Jedi Obi-Wan Kenobi.

ABC News’ Nightline was given a backstage pass into how this was made created by the employees of Industrial Light & Magic, the special effects company George Lucas founded in 1975.