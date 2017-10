What are your rights if you’ve signed a NDA but are sexually harassed?

Harvey Weinstein’s former assistant, Zelda Perkins, at Miramax is breaking her 1998 non-disclosure agreement to reveal alleged sexual harassment by the disgraced movie mogul. Weinstein has denied all allegations of nonconsensual sex. CBS News legal analyst Rikki Klieman joins “CBS This Morning” to discuss what happens if you violate non-disclosure agreements. …read more

Source:: CBS News Radio Entertainment