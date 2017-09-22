What are the Odds the Vols Could Still Win SEC East?

Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tennessee Athletics

Tennessee lost their first game of the 2017 SEC season when they dropped their game against Florida 26-20 last Saturday. That loss puts the Vols in an early 0-1 hole in SEC play, and it gives Florida a tie-breaker over Tennessee should the two have the same SEC record by the end of the season.

This is far from the first time the Vols have started their SEC season 0-1 thanks to a loss against Florida. Since division play began in 1992, Tennessee is just 6-20 against the Gators counting this season’s loss. The Gators weren’t the Vols’ first SEC game in the 1993, 1994, 1995, or 2014 seasons, but the other 16 losses to Florida in that time have come during the Vols’ first SEC game of the season.

So just how likely is it that the Vols could bounce back and win the SEC East after losing to Florida? History says it’s not very likely.

In the 19 times the Vols have lost to Florida since 1992, only twice has Tennessee gone on to win the division crown. That happened in 1997 and in 2007. The Vols went 11-2 overall in 1997 and finished 7-1 in the …read more

Source:: Rocky Top Insider