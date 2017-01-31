“Westworld” Lead Evan Rachel Wood Reportedly Engaged

John P. Johnson/HBO(LOS ANGELES) — Westworld‘s Evan Rachel Wood is officially off the market.

Wood, 29, is engaged to actor Zach Villa, her rep tells Us Weekly, confirming rumors that began when they showed up at Sunday’s Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles wearing matching silver bands on their left ring fingers.

The couple reportedly met in 2015 when they performed at a cabaret with a theme inspired by 16 Candles and Breakfast Club director John Hughes. That same year, they formed a musical duo called Rebel and a Basketcase. They sparked dating rumors when they were seen holding hands and kissing at the Critics Choice Awards last month.

This will be Wood’s second marriage. She shares a three-year-old son with ex-husband, actor Jamie Bell. They split in 2014 after nearly two years of marriage. Wood was also also engaged to rocker Marilyn Manson, with whom she had an on-again-off-again relationship from 2007-2010.

