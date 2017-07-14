Were the Vols Disrespected at SEC Media Days?

Photo Credit: Mason Burgin/RTI

The SEC East will be a two-team race in 2017. At least, that’s what the media gathered at SEC Media Days said with their voting this year.

According to the results from the voting at SEC Media Days, Georgia will be the winner of the SEC East in 2017. That itself isn’t a surprise, but the predicted order of finish behind them and the margins between the positions are a bit surprising.

Florida finished a very close second to the Bulldogs. Georgia earned 138 of a possible 242 first place votes, and the Gators earned 96 of the remaining 104 first place votes. The Gators finished just 46 points behind Georgia for first place in the East.

The gap between first and second place may be narrow, but there’s a large gulf between second and third place. And that’s where the Vols sit.

Tennessee was voted to finish third in the East this year, but their vote count put them much closer to fourth than second. By a large margin. South Carolina, who was voted to in finish fourth place, finished just 101 points behind Tennessee. The Vols finished a whole 528 points behind the Gators for second …read more

