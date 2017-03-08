Wells Looking For Line To Take His Personality in 2017

Photo Credit: Nick Davis/RTI

In a sense, not a lot will change for new Tennessee offensive line coach Walt Wells in 2017.

After working as an offensive line quality control coach for UT in 2016, Wells knows the ins-and-outs of being on the practice field, planning for games and helping lead one of the most important positions on the field.

There will be one big difference, however. After standing in the shadows a bit of former offensive line coach Don Mahoney and offensive coordinator Mike DeBord, Wells will now be the top voice in the meeting room and on the field. He’s hoping that an inconsistent bunch in 2016 will respond to him better in 2017.

“Well obviously they are going to take my personality,” Wells said on Wednesday in his first interview since being named the offensive line coach in February. “My lines in the past have been known to be able to run the football and play with an edge and play with some toughness. I hope they adapt my personality through spring, summer camp and through fall. We have an experienced group that is a good group of guys, and I am looking forward to getting out on the field and …read more

Source:: Rocky Top Insider