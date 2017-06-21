Welcome the summer of ’17 with these six songs

Blue Chair Bay/Columbia NashvilleJune 21st is officially the first full day of summer. To celebrate, consider adding some of these great summertime tunes to your playlist:

Dan + Shay: “Road Trippin'” — This is the next single from the duo’s Obsession album. Crank it up and let it take you wherever you want to go.

Shania Twain: “Life’s About To Get Good” — Shania’s back. She’s known for her infectious songs, this groovy llittle ditty is no different. Sing along…and let those lyrics sink in.

Kenny Chesney: “All The Pretty Girls” — Mr. Chesney’s latest single from his Cosmic Hallelujah album sounds as good on the beach as it does in a bar.

Lauren Alaina: “Road Less Traveled” — Whether you’re hitting the road this summer or not, pay close attention to these lyrics from Lauren and take the road less traveled. It’s just more fun.

Brad Paisley: “Water” — Just add water is the basic theme of Brad’s #1 hit from seven years ago. H2O is the secret ingredient in his summer recipe.

Alan Jackson: “Chattahoochee” — The CMA’s Single of the Year and Song of the Year in 1993, it could be country music’s ultimate …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Country