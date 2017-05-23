“Welcome Home” to the top of the charts: Zac Brown Band scores big debut

Shore Fire Media/Jimmy FontaineZac Brown Band makes it four in a row this week, as Welcome Home becomes their fourth project to debut at #1 on the country albums chart.

The Georgia-based musicians also make an impressive showing on the Billboard 200 as well, coming in at #2. This is the band’s fifth album to emerge in the top-10 on the all-genre tally.

Next up, Zac and company take to the outdoor stage on Jimmy Kimmel Live! this Wednesday. You can watch for their performance starting at 11:35 p.m. ET on ABC.

Then it’s on to Gilford, New Hampshire for four sold-out shows over the Memorial Day weekend.

