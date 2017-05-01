Weighing the risks of antibiotics in early pregnancy

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — When pregnant women become ill with infections, many may fear taking antibiotics could endanger the pregnancy. Studies of pregnant women and antibiotics, which are very limited and usually small in size, have shown conflicting evidence about the risks.

To better understand whether antibiotics might present risk, researchers at the University of Montreal published a new study looking at a group of women who had miscarriages and the different types of antibiotics they were prescribed for sickness during their pregnancies.

Antibiotics are an essential mainstay in treating pregnant women, who are often vulnerable to infections due to weakened immune systems. Left untreated, bacterial infections can lead to complications that threaten both the life of the mother and the child.

Researchers found that some common antibiotics increased the risk of a woman miscarrying, however the overall risk was extremely low.

Anick Bérard, Ph.D. expert in fetomaternal and neonatal pathologies at the University of Montreal, co-author of the study published Monday in the Canadian Medical Association Journal, said the risk of having this type of miscarriage, also known as spontaneous abortion, is already low so these findings should not cause undue alarm.

"Taking one of those drugs, the increase in the risk of spontaneous abortion,

