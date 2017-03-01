We pity the fool who isn’t rooting for Mr. T on “Dancing with the Stars”

ABC/Ida Mae Astute(NEW YORK) — The cat’s out of the bag in terms of the new cast for Dancing with the Stars, but at a press event for the announcement at Planet Hollywood in New York City, a fan favorite has already emerged: Mr. T.

The former Rocky 3 villain and A-Team star was on fire both at the event and at the Good Morning America announcement that preceded it — even smashing through a wall as an introduction as he did in the 80s action show. At Planet Hollywood, more people tried to get a selfie with Mr. T than any other contestant, and nearly every question he answered from assembled press turned into a mini-performance.

DWTS pro Kym Johnson Herjavec is partnered Mr. T, born Lawrence Tureaud. When ABC Radio asked if she’d going to be able to bottle all of the 64-year-old’s energy, she laughed, “I mean, you can’t, it’s Mr. T!…As soon as he’s getting ready, I mean, he’s unbelievable.”

For his part, Mr. T said, “I’m just excited to be here…I’m just ready to get out there and do my thing! I’m so honored to have a great, great, dance partner in Kym — …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Entertainment