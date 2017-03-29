Waxing, oiling, and stuffing: Dierks Bentley accuses Luke Bryan of being a dressing room diva

Cliff Lipson/CBS ©2017 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights ReservedOn Wednesday, ACM hosts Luke Bryan and Dierks Bentley cranked up the promotion machine as they counted down to Sunday night’s telecast.

Despite an early wake-up call for an appearance on CBS This Morning, both of the singers’ funny bones were still much intact as they met with reporters later on. Dierks took the first shot, accusing Luke of taking too long to get ready.

“I just woke up this morning looking like this. It’s just how I roll out of bed,” said Dierks, who was wearing jeans and a denim jacket. “And Luke…we had a little delay getting started because Luke has to spend a lot of time waxing and, y’know, fluffing, and oiling and getting moisturizer on.”

“Stuffing!” Luke shouted, going along with the joke.

“Stuffing, down below,” Dierks cracked, referring to Luke’s jeans. “So it took a little while to get Luke ready this morning!”

Luke and Dierks will showcase more of their comic stylings Wednesday night on CBS, as they stop by The Late Show with Stephen Colbert at 11:35 p.m. ET.

Sunday is the pair’s big day, as they host, perform and are nominated …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Country