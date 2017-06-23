Watch Willie Nelson’s smokin’ cameo in Toby Keith’s new “Wacky Tobaccy” video

Show Dog MusicToby Keith has rolled out a video for his new single “Wacky Tobaccy” and, as promised, there is a brilliant cameo from one of music’s most famous wacky tobaccy aficionados, Willie Nelson.

The three-minute video features Toby on the bus with his band jamming to the song, which has plenty of references to its subject. Those not as familiar with wacky tobaccy might just learn a thing or two.

Caution: watching this video might give you the munchies.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

…read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Country