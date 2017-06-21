Watch now: Prepare for winter with new “Game of Thrones” Season 7 trailer

HBO

(LOS ANGELES) — HBO has unveiled the second trailer for the hotly anticipated seventh season of Game of Thrones.

The two-minute clip touches on all parts of the Seven Kingdoms and beyond, from Sansa and Jon Snow in the icy North, to the ruthless Cersei Lannister in the South. There’s also Daenerys, who’s sailing towards Westeros with her army of Unsullied and Dothraki soldiers — plus her three fully-grown dragons who look ready to breathe fire on everyone.

“The lone wolf dies,” Sansa says cryptically at the end of the trailer, “but the pack survives.”

Game of Thrones season seven premieres July 16 on HBO.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

…read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Entertainment