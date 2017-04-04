Watch now: “It” trailer re-cut with Mike Myers’ even creepier Cat in the Hat

IMDB/Universal Pictures – 2003(LOS ANGELES) — While the trailer for the upcoming adaptation of Stephen King’s It had people who fear clowns running for cover, a YouTube user has mined viral gold by re-cutting the coming attraction using Mike Myers’ arguably even creepier Cat in the Hat in the place of the villain Pennywise the Clown.

The new trailer also skillfully cuts in scenes of Meyers’ 2003 movie, along with his scary attempts to do what Jim Carrey did for How the Grinch Stole Christmas.

The video’s creator, But Without, has previous self-explanatory viral hits under his belt, including The LEGO Movie but Without LEGO, Finding Nemo but Without Water, and The Simpsons Movie but Without Yellow.

