Watch “NOW”: An impatient Shania Twain unveils another song from new album

Mercury NashvilleIf Shania Twain‘s new single “Life’s About to Get Good” has you wanting more, you’re not the only one. Even the Canadian superstar admits September 29 seems like a long time to wait for her first new album in 15 years.

“It’s too far away! I’m so impatient!” she said Friday morning on NBC’s Today show.

In addition to the lead single from NOW, Shania also debuted another new song from her fifth studio album — titled “Swingin’” — on the show’s Rockefeller Plaza stage. She also treated the crowd to classic hits like “That Don’t Impress Me Much” and “Man, I Feel Like a Woman.”

If you missed Shania’s performance, you can check it out online.

Source:: ABC News Radio Country