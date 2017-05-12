Watch Melissa McCarthy as Sean Spicer zooming through the streets of Manhattan

NBC/Will Heath(NEW YORK) — Melissa McCarthy is taking her Sean Spicer impression to the streets of Manhattan.

The actress’ impression of the White House press secretary on Saturday Night Live has received rave reviews, but it seems as though a skit planned for this weekend will take the joke to a whole new level. In clips posted on social media today, fans saw McCarthy, who’s hosting SNL on Saturday, dressed as Spicer, zooming around on a motorized podium while screaming at the New York City traffic.

This comes after an earlier promo, set to “I Feel Pretty” showing a beautified McCarthy getting de-glammed to play the embattled press secretary.

Spicer himself commented on McCarthy’s impersonation of him earlier in the year, calling it “cute.”

In March, McCarthy explained that her resemblance to Spicer comes thanks to her dad, who she claims in the spitting image of the press secretary.

“I feel like my dad and Sean Spicer had a baby, and it’s me. Which makes it even stranger,” she told Ellen DeGeneres.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

…read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Entertainment