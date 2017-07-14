Watch: Marlon Wayans shows off his best assets in “Naked”

Netflix – 2017(LOS ANGELES) — Netflix is showing off some of Marlon Wayans’ best assets in the new original comedy, Naked.

In the new trailer, Wayans is seen reliving the same day over again as he attempts to make it to his wedding on time.

In the film, Wayans plays groom-to-be Rob Anderson, a happy-go-lucky man who is set to marry Megan, the woman of his dreams, played by Regina Hall. After a night out on the town with his best man, Rob finds himself naked in an elevator, and is forced to repeat the same day over again until he can figure out a different ending.

The film, set to be released this summer, is a remake of the 2000 Swedish comedy Naken, but also borrows heavily from the 1993 classic Bill Murray film, Groundhog Day.

Naked will be available globally on August 11.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

…read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Entertainment