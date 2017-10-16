Washington Post’s Lenny Bernstein on how Congress may have made opioid crisis worse

A “60 Minutes” – Washington Post investigation found that, at the height of the opioid crisis, Congress passed a law that may have allowed the epidemic to worsen. The bill, introduced in 2015, was promoted as a way to ensure patients had access to the medication they needed. But a former DEA official said the law made it hard to stop distributors from sending prescription drugs to “bad pharmacies and doctor’s offices.” The Washington Post’s health and medicine reporter Lenny Bernstein, who co-authored his paper’s report, joins “CBS This Morning” from Washington. …read more

Source:: CBS News Radio Health