Was the Vols’ 2016 Season a Disappointment?

When asked if he viewed the 2016 season as a disappointment, Tennessee head football coach Butch Jones didn’t answer how many expected him to.

“I don’t view it as a disappointment,” Jones answered when asked about the 2016 season while at SEC Media Days on Monday. “The way I view it is we didn’t accomplish everything we set ourselves out to. And, again, our goal every year is to win a championship and compete to win a championship.

“So, was it a disappointment? No. Did we not accomplish some of the things we set out to do? Absolutely.”

But one of Jones’ players didn’t echo his sentiments.

When asked a similar question, Vols’ senior defensive tackle Kendall Vickers had an almost polar opposite reaction.

“Anytime you don’t go to Atlanta, we have such high expectations for ourselves and not just from outside people,” Vickers replied. “It’s disappointing.”

So, which one is it?

Before we continue, let's make one thing clear: There is no controversy in the team over the 2016 season. Just because Vickers worded his answer differently than Jones doesn't mean there's a "rift in the locker room" or some deeper issue. Jones likes to speak motivationally and uses coach speak like a second language. Vickers

