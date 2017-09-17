Was Florida Offsides in the Final Seconds?

Photo By Austin Perryman/Tennessee Athletics

Looking back at the film from Saturday’s Tennessee-Florida game revealed a great deal of missed opportunities on the Vols’ side of things. And the Gators weren’t without their miscues either. But one play in particular stood out, and it was the third down play before the Gators’ game-winning 63-yard touchdown.

Florida nearly mismanaged their way into overtime in the final seconds of the game by thinking they picked up a first down with 35 seconds to go when they were actually marked a yard short. The offense wasn’t ready and was in disarray as they tried to figure things out before the snap.

Once they got the snap off, Florida picked up just enough to get a first down and called a timeout with nine seconds left on the clock. But should that play have ever happened in the first place?

A screen shot of the play shows that the Florida wide receiver at the top of the screen was lined up offsides as he had his hands up in the air trying to hear the play being called.

Gary Danielson, the color commentator for the game on CBS, had time to circle the receiver before the play was …read more

