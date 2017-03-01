Warren Beatty calls on Academy head to “clarify” Oscars debacle

ABC/Eddy Chen

(LOS ANGELES) — Apparently, Warren Beatty isn’t satisfied with the apology the Motion Picture Academy issued Monday following Sunday night’s Best Picture announcement debacle at the Oscars.

In a statement obtained by ABC News on Tuesday, Beatty said, “I feel it would be more appropriate for the president of the Academy, Cheryl Boone Isaacs, to publicly clarify what happened as soon as possible.”

Beatty of course, and co-presented Faye Dunaway, announced the wrong winner for Best Picture, declaring it was La La Land when it was, in fact, Moonlight — an error that was caused by Beatty being handed the wrong envelope, on that instead was left over from La La Land star Emma Stone’s previous win as best actress.

PricewaterhouseCoopers, the accounting firm in charge of tabulating the winners and handling the envelopes during the ceremony, has taken the blame for the error. Now they’ve also provided a name, claiming that partner Brian Cullinan is the person who mistakenly handed the wrong envelope to Beatty.

The Academy released a statement late Monday saying in part that they “deeply regret” the mistake, adding, “To all involved — including our presenters Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway, the filmmakers, and our fans watching worldwide …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Entertainment