Warner Bros. Shows Off Its Justice League

Warner Bros. Pictures – 2017(LOS ANGELES) — Warner Bros. has released a high-res version of its cast of Justice League heroes, all suited up and ready for battle — or at least their promo assault ahead of the for the 2017 release.

The photo shows Ben Affleck’s Batman, Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman, Ray Fisher’s Cyborg, Ezra Miller’s Flash, and Jason Mamoa’s towering Aquaman, all looking ready for a super-powered scrap.

The movie, which also stars Willem Dafoe, and J.K. Simmons, as well as returning Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice players Jeremy Irons and Jesse Eisenberg, opens November 17.

