“War for the Planet of the Apes” star Woody Harrelson was “freaking” when he saw the franchise’s first film

Getty Images/Ray Tamarra(NEW YORK) — Actor Woody Harrelson was a Planet of the Apes fanboy before he starred as the heavy in the upcoming War for the Planet of the Apes.

“When I saw the first one of this trilogy, I was freaking,” he said on Good Morning America Monday. “I said ‘This is amazing…I can’t wait to see the next one,’ then I saw the second one and I was like, ‘Man, I can’t wait to see the next one — and then I got to be in it! And it’s really cool!”

Woody plays Colonel, the human commander bent on wiping out the human-like, advanced apes.

The actor marveled at Andy Serkis, who plays Caesar and who helped revolutionize the motion-capture technology that brings Caesar and the other apes to life. Woody says acting opposite his motion-capture colleagues was interesting.

“It takes a couple of days. You got … all these dots on their faces, and they’re wearing these grey suits and …You see the camera right in front of their face and…it’s a little bit of getting used to…And Andy [Serkis] — one of the greatest actors I’ve ever worked with,” says Harrelson. “Incredible.”

With War, this brings Harrelson’s movie franchise count …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Entertainment