Wanted: Tyler Hubbard and Bryan Kelley lookalikes to star in FGL flashback video

Courtesy of Big Machine Label GroupIf you’re a dead ringer for Tyler Hubbard or Bryan Kelley, you could find yourself starring in Florida Georgia Line‘s next video.

For their follow-up to “God, Your Mama and Me,” the duo is searching for lookalikes — specifically ones who can mimic their style from 2012, when they broke through with “Cruise.”

To throw your hat in the ring for the flashback video, all you need to do is submit up to three photos or videos of yourself. You can find out all the details on FGL’s casting website.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

…read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Country