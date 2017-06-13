Wanna jam with Brett Eldredge this Friday night?

CMTCMT is hoping you’ll spend your Friday night with Brett Eldredge.

The “Something I’m Good At” singer stars in the latest episode of CMT Instant Jam, which was recorded just before April’s Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas.

The one-hour special takes fans behind-the-scenes as Brett stages a pop-up show in Sin City, and performs hits like “Beat of the Music,” “Mean to Me” and “Don’t Ya,” as well as new music from his self-titled album that comes out August 4.

You can catch the premiere of CMT Instant Jam starring Brett Eldredge Friday night at 10 p.m. ET on CMT.

Source:: ABC News Radio Country