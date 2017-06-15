Walt Wells is Vols’ New Recruiting Weapon

Photo Credit: Mason Burgin/RTI

Tennessee promoted Walt Wells to offensive line coach back in early February to replace Don Mahoney. Wells was on staff before that as a quality control assistant coach, but his promotion to Vols’ offensive line coach is his first job at a Power-5 school.

And Wells is already flourishing in his first major job.

According to the 247Sports recruiter rankings, Walt Wells is now a top-5 recruiter in the nation. In just one class, Wells has been the main recruiter for five-star Cade Mays, four-star Brendon Harris, four-star D’Andre Litaker, three-star Jacob Warren, three-star Ollie Lane, and three-star Shatar McClay. Wells has been the main recruiter for three of the five highest-rated recruits in the Vols’ 2018 class and has helped secure commitments from six of the Vols’ 13 commitments in the class.

He also has helped pick up commitments from four-star Cameron Wynn and three-star Adonis Otey in the 2019 class.

Wells has yet to show what he can do as a coach in the field, but his prowess on the recruiting trail is already paying off for Tennessee. Wells was expected to help the Vols recruit well in the mid-state area, but so far he’s been …read more

Source:: Rocky Top Insider