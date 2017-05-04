Walk of Fame honors Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell with double star ceremony

Getty Images/Barry King(LOS ANGELES) — Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell will each get stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in a special double ceremony on Thursday.

Also on hand to make speeches honoring the Hollywood couple star will be Hawn’s daughter, actress Kate Hudson, Reese Witherspoon and director Quentin Tarantino.

“The Hollywood Walk of Fame makes an effort to place celebrities who work together or are a couple next to each other on our famed sidewalk,” says Walk of Fame Producer Ana Martinez.

Other celebrities with neighboring stars include film producers Richard Donner; and Lauren Shuler Donner; married actors Felicity Huffman and William H. Macy, and partners on the Broadway musical Kinky Boots, Cyndi Lauper and Harvey Fierstein.

Hawn and Russell, who co-starred together in the film Overboard, have been together since 1983, but they have never tied the knot.