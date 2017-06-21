Vote now for country artists in the 2017 Teen Choice Awards

ABCThe 2017 Teen Choice Awards nominees have been revealed, and Florida Georgia Line, Sam Hunt and Blake Shelton find themselves the most-nominated country acts, with two nominations each.

Voting for “Wave One” nominees in the Awards is open now through Thursday, June 22, at 9PM ET. Fans can vote 10 times per category, per day, per Twitter handle, by tweeting out a category hashtag and the nominee’s name. Full voting rules are available at TeenChoice.com.

The 2017 Teen Choice Awards are scheduled to air live on Aug. 13 from 8PM ET on Fox.

Here’s a full list of categories in which country artists are nominated:

Choice Country Artist (#ChoiceCountryArtist)

Blake Shelton

Carrie Underwood

Florida Georgia Line

Kelsea Ballerini

Luke Bryan

Sam Hunt

Choice Song: Male Artist (#ChoiceSongMaleArtist)

Bruno Mars – “That’s What I Like”

Ed Sheeran – “Shape of You”

Harry Styles – “Sign of the Times”

Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee (feat. Justin Bieber) – “Despacito”

Niall Horan – “Slow Hands”

Sam Hunt – “Body Like a Back Road”

Choice Collaboration (#ChoiceCollaboration)

Cheat Codes (feat. Demi Lovato) – “No Promises”

Florida Georgia Line (feat. Backstreet Boys) – “God, Your Mama, And Me”

