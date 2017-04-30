Volunteers surprise 9-year-old boy with brain tumor with new playhouse

Mandy Danforth(NEW YORK) — A 9-year-old boy whose right side of his body was left nearly paralyzed after surgery for a brain tumor was surprised with a new, custom-made playhouse in his backyard.

Blake Danforth, of Prairie Village, Kansas, saw the playhouse, which also includes a fire pit, for the first time after arriving home from school on Thursday.

“He could not believe it,” Blake’s mom, Mandy Danforth, told ABC News. “It took us everything we had to get him out of it last night. He wanted to sleep in it.”

It was Danforth’s idea to build a playhouse for Blake, who wanted something to play in outside. Danforth asked her father, Sandy Blake, for help building a “Little Rascals”-type clubhouse using scraps of wood.

When Sandy Blake, a devoted Home Depot shopper, approached the manager at his local store for help designing his grandson’s playhouse, he was met with more help than he expected.

“We jumped right in,” said Kevin Trembly, the manager of the Home Depot in Olathe, Kansas, who first spoke to Sandy Blake and told him Home Depot would take care of everything.

Trembly led a team of nearly 25 volunteers from Team Depot, described on its website as a “385,000-strong army …read more

