Vols Will Wear Smokey Gray Uniforms vs. Georgia

When Georgia comes to Knoxville this Saturday, they’ll be seeing a familiar sight when the Vols take the field.

The last time the Bulldogs traveled to Neyland Stadium in 2015, the Vols wore their Nike Smokey Gray alternate uniforms and came back from a three-score deficit to defeat Georgia 38-31. And when the Bulldogs arrive in Neyland Stadium this Saturday, they’ll be greeted by a similar look.

Tennessee announced on Tuesday evening that the Vols will be wearing their alternate Smokey Gray uniforms again this year against Georgia. The official Tennessee football Twitter account sent out a brief video hyping up the uniform selection.

The Vols haven’t worn their traditional orange and white home jerseys against Georgia at any point in the Butch Jones era. Tennessee wore their Adidas gray uniforms in 2013 and their Nike Smokey Gray uniforms in 2015. They’ll do so again this year.

Tennessee also announced on Monday of this week that this weekend's game against Georgia will be another Checker Neyland game. This will mark the second consecutive year that the Vols will wear their Smokey Gray uniforms while playing in front of a Checker Neyland crowd.

