Vols’ Wide Receivers Coach Zach Azzanni Heads to the NFL

According to a report from Austin Price of Volquest, Butch Jones and Tennessee are now in search of a new wide receivers coach.

Zach Azzanni is reportedly leaving the Vols to coach wide receivers for the Chicago Bears in the NFL It will be Azzanni’s first time as a coach in the NFL. Azzanni has been Tennessee’s wide receivers coach since Butch Jones took over as head coach prior to the 2013 football season and has coached receivers for Bowling Green, Central Michigan, Florida, and Wisconsin prior.

Azzanni was considered a candidate for Tennessee’s vacant offensive coordinator position when it came open after Mike DeBord left the Vols to take a similar position at Indiana. Instead of promoting Azzanni, however, Jones elected to promote tight ends coach Larry Scott despite Scott only being on staff for one season.

Azzanni is the fifth departure for the Vols’ coaching staff this offseason, joining DeBord, offensive line coach Don Mahoney, defensive line coach Steve Stripling, and defensive backs coach Willie Martinez.

We will continue to bring you coverage as Tennessee searches to fill their vacant wide receivers coach position.

