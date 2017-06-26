Vols Use Big Recruiting Weekend to Address Needs

Not only did the Vols have a big couple days of recruiting this past weekend, but they also addressed some of the biggest future needs on their roster with the handful of commitments they picked up.

Tennessee added commitments from four-star running back Lyn-J Dixon, three-star running back Anthony Grant Jr., and three-star defensive tackle and former LSU commit Jamarcus Chatman this weekend (all rankings are according to 247Sports). Those trio of commitments pushed the Vols into the top five team rankings for their 2018 class on 247Sports, Rivals, and Scout and gave them the No. 8 class on ESPN.

But the Vols’ newest commitments did more than just improve Tennessee’s standing in the 2018 team rankings; they gave the Vols help at positions of need.

Coming into the weekend, the Vols had no running back commitments in their 2018 class after missing out on in-state running back Master Teague earlier in the month. Tennessee needed at least one but probably two or even three running backs in the 2018 class to bolster depth for the 2018 season and beyond. And the Vols addressed that in a big way on Saturday and Sunday.

